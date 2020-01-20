Lampard Confirms Another Moses’ Move Away From Chelsea

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed talks are ongoing for Victor Moses to move to a new club this month, reports Completesports.com.

Moses has been linked with a move to Italian club, Inter Milan, where he will be reuniting with his former coach at Chelsea, Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old linked up with Turkish giants Fenerbhace on an 18-month loan deal in January 2019, but Inter are now keen on securing his services.

The former Nigerian winger is expected to initially join the Nerazzurri (The Black and Blues) on a six-month loan deal with a purchase option.

“With Oli (Olivier Giroud) there isn’t much more to say. On Moses, he is coming back with a view to going somewhere else. Talks are ongoing,” Lampard disclosed during his interaction with the media on Monday ahead of the Blues’ Premier League clash against London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday at the Stamford Bridge.

Moses has featured in only…