Lampard Hints At PSG Striker Cavani Joining Chelsea

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said he is open to signing players on short-term deals in the January transfer window and has not ruled out a move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

The 32-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season but he has told the French champions he wants to leave this month, having made only four starts in Ligue 1 this season.

Lampard has made no secret of his desire to sign a new forward this month due to Chelsea’s problems breaking down defensive opponents.

It was an issue once again for Chelsea on Saturday when they failed to score against Newcastle, despite dominating the match, before conceding a stoppage-time winner.

The result leaves Chelsea just five points above fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for the top four.

And Lampard says they need reinforcements if they want to hold onto a…