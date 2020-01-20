Possible Arsenal May Not Make any January signing

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says there is the possibility of Arsenal not making any signing in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of players in the winter transfer.

Among the players linked with a move for Arsenal are RB Leipzig right-back Dayot Upamecano, Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

But speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Arteta said the club might not bring in anybody.

“It’s a possibility, yes.”

When asked on the links with Kurzawa, Arteta said: “There is nothing new to say on any individual players. When we have more info, we’ll let you know.”

On whether he would be unhappy not to sign anyone Arteta replied : “I would not be unhappy without anyone in because we couldn’t, it’s because the players have to be…