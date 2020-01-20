T-wolves and Robert Covington will host Nuggets at Target Center. Nuggets will want to move on from the 107-115 loss at home to the Indiana Pacers, a game in which P.J. Dozier had a great performance with 8 points (4-of-9 FG) cold-shooting slump in the season averaging only no points. Nikola Jokic had 30 points (10-of-16 FG) and 10 rebounds.

The T-wolves will want to move on from the 112-122 loss at home to the Toronto Raptors, a game in which Jarrett Culver contributed 26 points (8-of-16 shooting).

Will Robert Covington replicate his monstrous 22 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Raptors? This season the T-wolves lost all of the 2 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Nuggets has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams.

The Wolves are in a slump losing all of their last 5 games….