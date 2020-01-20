Simon Voted Nantes Man of The Match In French Cup Defeat To Lyon 

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has been voted Nantes Man of The Match in their French Cup round of 32 defeat against Lyon at the weekend, Completesports.com reports.

Nantes made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Monday.

“Two assists and one goal, Moses Simon is you Man of The Match,” the club wrote.

Simon was impressive for Nantes despite their 4-3 home defeat, as he scored a goal and bagged two assists.

He got 61 per cent of the votes cast by the club fans while Renaud Emond who was also on target got 17 per cent.

He now has six goals, eight assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for Nantes this season.



By James Agberebi

