Super Eagles To Know 2022 W/Cup Qualifying Group Opponents Tuesday

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will know their opponents in the Second Round of the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, January 21 2020, Completesports.com reports.

The draw ceremony will take place at the Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

The 14 winners from the First Round will join Africa’s top-ranked 26 sides in the draw. The Super Eagles were among the lot drawn bye in the First Round.

Also Read: Moses Set to Rejoin Conte As Inter, Chelsea Agree €10m Transfer Fee

The 40 teams will then be split into 10 groups of four for the second qualifying round.

The 10 winners of those groups will then be drawn against each other in home and away fixtures, with the five victors advancing to Qatar 2022.

The Super Eagles have been placed in Pot 1 along with the continent’s heavyweights like; Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt , Ghana , Cameroon and Morocco.

Gernot Rohr’s charges have qualified for the last three editions of the…