Hornets and Terry Rozier will host Magic At Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets will want to move on from the 86-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets, a game in which Terry Rozier contributed 20 points (7-of-14 shooting), 9 assists and 6 threes made.

Magic will want to move on from the 95-109 loss to the Golden-State Warriors, a game in which Markelle Fultz contributed 23 points (10-of-14 from the field) and 6 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic contributed 13 points (6-of-19 from the field) and 13 rebounds.

Will P.J. Does Washington replicate his impressive performance from the last game? This will be the first time these teams meet this season. The Hornets are in a slump losing all of their last 5 games. The Magic have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Magic are much better at defense than the Hornets; they rank…