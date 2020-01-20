The Heat will want to move on from the 102-107 loss to the San-Antonio Spurs, a game in which Bam Adebayo contributed 21 points (8-of-13 shooting), 6 assists and 16 rebounds. Kendrick Nunn was solid with 18 points (8-of-14 shooting).

The Kings will want to move on from the 101-123 loss to the Utah Jazz, a game in which De’Aaron Fox contributed 21 points (10-of-16 shooting) and 8 assists.

Will Goran Dragic replicate his monstrous 19 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Spurs? This will be the first time these teams meet this season. The Heat have won just 2 games out of their last 5. The Kings have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Heat is averaging 19.595 free throws made, while the Kings are averaging only 14.857. Widening this gap in free throw shooting will be key for the Heat to win.

Both teams…