‘Iwobi Doing Well, But Won’t be Risked vs Newcastle’

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says Alex Iwobi won’t play a part in Tuesday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Goodison Park despite the Nigerian winger’s return to full training, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi copped an hamstring injury in Everton’s 0-0 home draw against his former club Arsenal in December.

The 23-year-old was replaced by Turkish forward Cenk Tosun in the 11th minute of the encounter.

He has missed Everton’s last five games in all competitions as a result of the setback.

Iwobi returned to training last week, but Ancelotti is adamant he won’t risked him against the Magpies who head into the game in buoyant mood after Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

“Iwobi is doing well but won’t be risked,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Monday afternoon.

”We…