Onyekuru Back in Galatasaray Training After Illness

Henry Onyekuru has returned to training with Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray after fully recovering from illness, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian winger spent over a week on the hospital bed due to malaria.

Onyekuru recently rejoined Galatasaray on a six-month loan deal from French Ligue 1 club Monaco, but has not been able to train with his teammates.

The 22-year-old also watched Sunday’s 2-1 home win against Denizlispor from the stands.

Onyekuru is expected to be fit for Thursday’s Turkish Cup home clash against Rizespor.

Galatasaray were held to a 1-1 draw by Rizespor in the first leg last week.

Onyekuru spent the 2018/2019 season on loan at Galatasaray from Everton and scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for the club.

He also won the double – League and FA Cup with the Fathi Terim’s men.

