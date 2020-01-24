The Warriors and the Pacers will be playing their second game in two nigh

Dubs and Eric Paschall will host Pacers at Oracle Arena. The Warriors and the Pacers will be playing their second game in two nights. The Dubs are in the middle of a 5 game road trip. Buy all the Dubs tickets with no fees at TickPick. Starting from 55 dollars to Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers at Chase Center.

The Warriors and the Pacers will be playing their second game in two nights. The Dubs are in the middle of a 5 game road trip. Buy all the Dubs tickets with no fees at TickPick. Starting from 55 dollars to Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers at Chase Center. The Warriors will want to move on from the 96-129 loss at home to the Utah Jazz, a game in which D’Angelo Russell contributed 41 points (15-of-31 from the field).

The Pacers are coming off a 112-87 home win over the Phoenix Suns. T.J. Warren contributed 25 points (11-of-18 from the field). Domantas Sabonis contributed 24 points (8-of-11 FG) and 13…