Akwa United Bolster Squad With Six New Signings

Nigeria Professional Football League outit Akwa United have fortified her squad with six new players, reports Completesports.com.

The six new signings comprise; three forwards, two midfielders and a central defender.

They are; Olisa Ndah, from Remo Stars, midfielder Ukeme Williams from Wikki Tourists and left-footed winger Ifeanyi Eze, who joined from FC IfeanyiUbah.

Others are; Salihu Saidu who joins from Plateau United, former Abia Warriors midfielder Emmanuel Arinze and former FC Lori of Armenia forward Ikechukwu Williams.

The new players started training with the rest of the squad in Uyo some days ago and some of them may likely feature for the Promise Keepers in their Matchday 17 encounter against Heartland FC of Owerri on Sunday.

