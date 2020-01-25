Iheanacho Nets Winner vs Brentford As Leicester Reach FA Cup 5th Round

Kelechi Iheanacho netted the winner as Leicester City booked a place in the Fifth Round of the Emirates FA Cup following a 1-0 win against Brentford at the Griffin Park on Saturday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute, thanks to an assist from James Austin.

The Nigerian forward’s left-footed shot from inside the box beat goalkeeper Luke Daniels after he was teed up by the defender.

He was replaced by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 68th minute.

Iheanacho has now scored nine goals in his nine FA Cup starts (5 goals for Leicester & 4 for Manchester City).

The goal also increased the 23-year-old’s tally to seven and three assists in 12 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes this season.

Leicester City will next face Aston Villa in a Carabao Cup semi-final second…