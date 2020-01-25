Pressure of Playing For Rangers Making Me a Better Footballer

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo says the pressure of playing for Glasgow Rangers is making him a better player and person, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo linked up with the Gers from Charlton Athletic last summer and has developed into a better player under the guidance of Steven Gerrard.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals and registered six assists in 18 league appearances for Rangers this season.

Aribo admits that It is the high level of expectation from Rangers fans and staff that is spurring him and his teammates on into the second half of the Scottish Premier League season.

“One thing I have always said is that the fans, they are just ruthless, they want to win every game and it has to be by a big margin,” Aribo told the media on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash against Heart.

”I know every week I have to perform, I have to be the best that I can be and we have to do that as a team also.

“That pressure makes you a better player and a…