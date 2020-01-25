Rodgers Explains Decision To Substitute In Leicester City Win Over Brentford

Leicester City match-winner Kelechi Iheanacho was substituted in the FA Cup victory over Brentford with Brendan Rodgers keen to keep the striker fresh amid Jamie Vardy’s injury trouble.

Iheanacho bagged his seventh of the season early into the tie at Griffin Park but was withdrawn with 22 minutes remaining, homegrown midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall coming on for his City debut.

Iheanacho may have to lead the line again in the huge Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Aston Villa on Tuesday, with Vardy battling for fitness.

The talisman striker was left behind on Saturday to work with physios on the gluteal muscle injury he suffered against West Ham in midweek.

After the victory, Rodgers admitted Vardy’s fitness was on his mind when he took Iheanacho off.

“Kels, he’s getting better and better,” said Rodgers. “He’s so…