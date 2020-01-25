Why I Was Nervous In Leicester Win Vs Brentford

Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed the reason he was nervous in Leicester City’s win at Brentford – an Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round clash, on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho scored his ninth goal in nine domestic cup starts, dating back to his time at Manchester City, in the hard-fought 1-0 win against Brentford.

But Iheanacho admitted Brentford gave them a fright, but was delighted to have emerged victorious.

“We are happy to get the win today and go to the next round,” Iheanacho told the BBC.

“There was a lot of pressure from them.

“It is very important as a team and as a group of players. We worked really hard to the end and stood our ground. I was a bit nervous because they kept coming. We defended well and in the end we got the win and are through.”

