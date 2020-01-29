Akpeyi Signs New Two-Year Kaizer Chiefs Contract

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has penned a new two-year deal with Absa Premiership club Kaizer Chiefs.

Akpeyi’s current deal with Kaizer Chiefs was set to come to an end on June 30 but the Amakhosi have now moved to ensure he remain at the club by offering him a new two-year contract.

The 33-year-old has been a pivotal part of Amakhosi’s run that has them topping the Absa Premiership table with a 10-point lead after 19 games.

The Nigerian international joined the club from Chippa United in January last year on a one-and-a-half year deal, and will now remain a Glamour Boy until June 2022.



“We are pleased to announce that goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi🦁 who joined Chiefs in January 2019 has earned himself a two-year contract extension to June 2022. #Amakhosi4Life,”reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Akpeyi had a shaky start to his…