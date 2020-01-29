Inter Milan Confirm Eriksen Signing From Tottenham Hotspur

Inter Milan have secured the signing of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen from Tottenham on a deal believed to be worth

£17.5million.

Eriksen who flew to Milan from London on Monday morning to undergo his medical put pen to paper on his new contract through until June 2024, which is worth around £6.5m per season plus bonuses.

The 28-year-old becomes the third Inter signing this month from a Premier League club to join Inter Milan, as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad.

Ashley Young signed from Manchester United and managed to record an assist on his debut at wing-back on Sunday.

Victor Moses also signed this January, joining on loan from Chelsea.

In total, five players have now arrived from the Premier League since Conte took charge with both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, the latter on loan until the end of the season, arriving…