Saka Voted MOTM In Arsenal’s Win vs Bournemouth

Bukayo Saka was voted Emirates FA Cup Man of the Match in Arsenal’s fourth round win against Bournemouth on Monday night at Vitality stadium, Completesports.com reports.

Saka was in superb form for Arsenal as he scored and provided an assist in the 2-1 win against the Cherries.

He opened scoring in the fifth minute as he rifled in a left-foot strike into the roof of the net.



He then turned provider for the second goal following a low cross which was finished off by Eddie Nketiah on 26 minutes.

Saka has now scored three goals made six assists in 23 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

