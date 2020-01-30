Eagles Roundup: Moses Makes Winning Debut With Inter Milan; Chukwueze Bags Assist For Villarreal

Victor Moses made his first appearance for Inter Milan who defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in their Coppa Italia clash at the Stadio Guiseppe Meaza on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Moses, who started the game on the bench, replaced Antonio Candreva 16 minutes from time.

Candreva and Nicolo Barella got the goals for Inter Milan, while Martin Caceres was on target for visitors in the game.

In Spain, Samuel Chukuweze grabbed an assist as Villarreal edged out Segunda Division club Rayo Vallecano 2-0 in a Copa de Rey clash.

Chukwueze, who replaced Javi Ontiveros in the 74th minute, provided the assist for Santi Carzola’s second goal of the game five minutes from time.

In the Scottish Premiership, Joe Aribo was in action as Glasgow Rangers recorded a 2-0 home win against Ross County at the Ibrox Park.

Aribo took the place of Jermain Defoe in the 62nd minute.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals and…