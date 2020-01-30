Mertens Attracting Interest From Chelsea As Talks Begin With Napoli

Chelsea are in talks with Serie A club Napoli for their forward Dries Mertens as they attempt to bring in an attacking player late in the transfer window, Sky Sports reports.

Mertens, 32, who is out of contract this summer, would cost at least £5m.

Aside from attracting interest from Chelsea, Inter Milan are also being linked with Mertens.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has become increasingly frustrated by lack of signings this month, particularly in an attacking area.

Young striker Tammy Abraham has been shouldering the scoring responsibilities so far this season.

And Mertens who can play in any position across the front three is being lined up to replace Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

