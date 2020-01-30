NFF Gets House of Reps Mandate to Deliver 2022 FIFA World Cup Ticket

House of Representatives Committee on Sports has charged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)to do everything possible to ensure that Nigeria qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Completesports.com reports.

The House Committee chairman Olumide Osoba gave the directive at a meeting with the leadership of the nation’s football ruling body at the National Assembly in Abuja Wednesday

“You must ensure Super Eagles qualify for the world cup in Qatar 2020 because that is what Nigerians expect from you. Nigerians will not forgive you if we fail to qualify for the world cup,” Osoba said.

“We shall give you all the necessary support to ensure that our flag is hoisted in Qatar as one of the countries that qualified, but you must be transparent and show accountability in all you do so that we have a good working relationship.

“To this end I want you to make available to the committee your monthly account…