Nigerian Forward Enobakhare Set To Join Birmingham City From Wolves

Birmingham City are poised to sign Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old, spent the first half of the season on-loan with Wigan Athletic, but returned to Molineux after failing to get regular playing time.

enjoyed a stunning spell with Coventry City in the 2018/19 season, with the Sky Blues keen to make it a

permanent deal in the summer.

Enobakhare signed a new one-year deal with the Premier League club in the summer, but will now join Blues on a permanent deal, according to The Telegraph.

Enobakhare has made almost 50 appearances for Wolves, with many of those coming in their promotion season in 2017/18.

However, since their return to the Premier League, he has struggled to make an impact under Nuno Espirito Santo – despite spending pre-season with the first team squad.

Reports suggest he has already completed his medical with Blues and will become Pep Clotet’s second…