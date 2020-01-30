Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain Score In Liverpool’s Win Vs West Ham

A goal in each half from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain saw Liverpool beat West Ham United 2-0 at the London Stadium, in their game in hand in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The win saw Liverpool their lead over second-place Manchester City to 19 points after 24 games played.

Also, the win means Liverpool have beaten every team they have faced in the Premier League this season – the first time they have ever achieved the feat in a top-flight campaign.

Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 35th minute through Salah who converted from the penalty spot, after a foul on Divock Origi.

And in the 52nd minute Liverpool doubled their lead as Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up Salah’s pass before slotting calmly into the corner.

The Reds are now on 70 points and are yet to taste defeat in the league.

