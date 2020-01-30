We Deserved To Be Knocked Out Of French Cup

Victor Osimhen’s head coach at Lille Christophe Galtier says his team did not deserve to qualify for the quarter-finals of the French Cup ahead of fourth division side Epinal, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen was introduced in the second half but failed to inspire his side as they fell to a shock 2-1 loss at Epinal.

Lille had taken the lead in the eight minute through Loic Remy but second half strikes by Jean-Philippe Krasso in the 56th and 62nd minutes, secured the win for the home team.

And reacting to the defeat, Galtier lacked fighting spirit and desire.

“We were never in the match,” Galtier was quoted on Lille’s Twitter handle.

“I would like to congratulate Épinal and their coach who deserve their qualification.

“We were beaten in fighting spirit and in the desire to qualify. We can’t take it out on us, we didn’t deserve much….