Pistons and Christian Wood will host Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. The Raptors are coming off a 115-109 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Serge Ibaka had 26 points (10-of-14 from the field).

The Pistons will want to move on from the 115-125 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, a game in which Andre Drummond was solid with 12 points (5-of-16 from the field), 6 offensive rebounds and 13 rebounds. Christian Wood contributed 20 points (5-of-8 from the field) and 8 rebounds.

Will Christian Wood replicate his monstrous 20 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Nets? This season the Pistons lost all of the 2 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Raptors has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams.

Related: Pistons And Svi Mykhailiuk Will Host Cavaliers At Little Caesars Arena

The Raptors will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 5 out of their last 5 games. The…