Djokovic Strolls Past Federer To Reach Autralian Open Final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic strolled past Roger Federer with ruthless efficiency to reach his eighth Australian Open final on Thursday.

Once the Serbian eased through a first-set tie-break, he took total control of their 50th career meeting to win 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-3.

“It could have definitely gone a different way. He started really well and I was pretty nervous,” said Djokovic during his on court interview.



Read Also: Lakers And Kyle Kuzma Will Host Clippers At STAPLES Center

“I want to say respect to Roger for coming out tonight, he wasn’t at his best or even close to his best in terms of movement.”

He will now head into his 26th Grand Slam final overall, where he will play for the 17th major title of his career.

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES BRONZE MEDAL TRIUMPH. The content of this ebook will propel you above your competition. DOWNLOAD NOW!!!