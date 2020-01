Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has explained that he did not play Mesut Ozil regularly at because he is not physical enough for the Premier League. Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager at the end of November after a run of seven matches without a victory in all competitions. Also Read: Lampard Rules Out Giroud […]

The post Emery: Ozil’s Lack Of Physicality Made Me Always Drop Him appeared first on Complete Sports.





Source: Complete Sports