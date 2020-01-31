Fernandes Arrival To See Pogba Depart Manchester United

Manchester United will let Paul Pogba leave in a cut-price deal this summer after finally signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, according to The Sun.

Fernandes signed a £55million deal on Thursday night — and is viewed as the perfect man to fill Pogba’s attacking midfield position.

Fernandes’ arrival comes at a time United’s club record-signing Pogba has been agitating to leave.

There have been links to Real Madrid and former club Juventus since the summer and the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been sidelined for most of this season with an ankle injury.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has also been disrespecting the club with his public statements leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United hierarchy ready to cut ties with the French World Cup winner.

United have an asking price of £150million but will no doubt be willing to drop it to…