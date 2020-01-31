Lampard Rules Out Giroud Exit

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud will remain with the London club, despite transfer interest from Tottenham.

Italian sides Lazio and Inter Milan were also reportedly interested in signing the France international – who has been short of game time at Stamford Bridge this season.

But Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is happy with Giroud and will not be selling the France international.

“Olivier Giroud in this window has been incredible as a professional and as a man,” said Lampard.

“We all know there has been interest.

“I’ve sat here at every press conference and said ‘If it’s right for Olivier, for myself and the club’, and he’s been impeccable in that period.

“I’ve got huge respect for him as a player.

“The answer again is no. As in, will he leave? No.”

Chelsea have been linked with Dries Mertens