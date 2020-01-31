Manchester United Agree Terms With Ighalo

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Odion Ighalo on personal terms and salary over a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua, with an option to buy, according to Sky in Italy.

United are now in contact with the Chinese club to finalise the move.

Ighalo is in pre-season training with Shenhua, but the new Chinese Super League season has been delayed due to the escalation of the coronavirus.

A medical could be held in China, but United still face a race to complete a move before the 11pm deadline closes.

Tottenham also made their own late attempt to secure a loan deal for former Watford striker Ighalo on Deadline Day.

United earlier had a £20m bid for Bournemouth striker Joshua King rejected as the club target cover in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, but their pursuit of the Norway international appears to have ended.

