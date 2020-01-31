Ndidi: Leicester City Ready For ‘Difficult’ Chelsea Test

Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester City must be at their best to beat Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

The Foxes will look to bounce back from Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa when they confront the Blues at home.

Ndidi, who scored the equalising goal in the first meeting between the two teams at the Stamford Bridge is looking forward to a tough encounter.

“We’ve worked really hard to be where we are and the work is paying off,”Ndidi declared.

“We don’t feel happy to just stay there though; we can’t relax because there are still so many points to get. We’ll keep working hard and taking each game as it comes.

“It will be a difficult game for us, because they have good players and are a big team. But it’s about us. We’re at home so we have to do our best with the fans behind us.”

Read Also:

As the season begins…