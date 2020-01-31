Rio Ferdinand In Lagos For Guinness Night Football Pan-African Finale

This weekend, Lagos will play host to one of football’s biggest superstars and Guinness Global Ambassador; Rio Ferdinand as he arrives Lagos for the Pan-African Finale of the Guinness Night Football campaign.

The event will also have celebrity artistes from across Africa – Sauti Sol of Kenya, Bebe Cool of Uganda, Salatiel of Cameroun as well as Ajara Njoya of the Cameroun Lioness – who will join our very own Davido on stage in a music and football fest like none ever seen before.

Over the last four weeks; footballers, fans and spectators alike have joined in the vibe to participate in a series of engaging and immersive night-time soccer events – all powered by Guinness. Football, music, games, experimental meals made with Foreign Extra Stout and body art have been some of the unforgettable highlights of these glow-in-the-dark events.

