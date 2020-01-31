Spurs Fail In Late Bid For Ighalo

Tottenham Hotspur have failed with a bid to sign former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan, Completesports.com reports.

According to talkSPORT, Spurs made a bid to sign Ighalo on a six-month loan deal, however the move was knocked back by the Chinese Super League club.

Ighalo, 30, is also heavily linked with a late move to Manchester United.

Both Spurs and United are desperate to sign a striker before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday night.

Spurs are without the injured Harry Kane for at least three months, while United are looking for a replacement for Marcus Rashford, who will be out for a similar length of time.

Former Watford striker, Ighalo, is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League amid interest from the two ‘big six’ clubs.

However, Ighalo could still move to England on deadline day, with…