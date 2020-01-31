Trending On Complete Sports 31.01.20

Trending On Complete Sports showcases the trending stories making the rounds this week on Complete Sports, they are the Editors *“Pick of the week”* You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!
7 Nigerian Players Who Could Still Move Before January Transfer Window Closes
Ndidi: Leicester City Ready For ‘Difficult’ Chelsea Test
Bucks And Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Host Nuggets At Fiserv Forum
Lampard Rules Out Giroud Exit
Emery: Ozil’s Lack Of Physicality Made Me Always Drop Him
Odegbami: Kobe Bryant – a Humble Tribute
Man United To Allow Pogba Leave Following Fernandes Signing
House of Reps Tasks NFF on 2022 FIFA World Cup Ticket; Monitors Glass House’s Accountability
