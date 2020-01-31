Watford Coach Rules Out Success’ Exit, Keen on Retaining Dele-Bashiru

Watford manager, Nigel Pearson has ruled out the possibility of Nigeria international, Isaac Success leaving the club whether on loan or permanently on the January transfer deadline day.

The winter transfer window ends today and Success in particular has looked one of the most likely to move away from Watford with Anderlecht, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town all making enquiries about his availability.

The fringe Super Eagles striker has so far made a hugely disappointing four substitute appearances in the EPL this season and six games in all competitions with two League Cup assists to his name.

However, Pearson insists he wants to retain as many Watford striking options as possible. He is keen to hold on to as many of his own players as he can with Tom Dele-Bashiru also linked with moves to clubs in the Championship.

“I am certainly not in…