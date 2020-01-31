Yobo Can Become Great Eagles Coach After Understudying Tested Hand

Amidst uncertainties surrounding the fate of Gernot Rohr as Nigeria manager, Benedict Akwuegbu has posited that working first under a tested coach like Dutch tactician, Jo Bonfrere, can make Joseph Yobo a great Super Eagles coach, Completesports.com reports.

Akwuegbu spoke to Completesports.com Thursday afternoon from his base in London, United Kingdom, UK.

“That’s the norm in Europe. Yobo can equally do it here in Nigeria. He played at top level, won several trophies and enjoyed the respect of his national teammates, as well as officials,” Akwuegbu said.

“All that he requires now is to work first under a sound tactician like Jo Bonfrere at the Super Eagles so he can pick some practical experience to add to his UEFA Coaching License.

Also Read – NFF: National Teams’ Coaches Appointments, Except Eagles, in February

“Of course, when the foreign coach eventually leaves, Yobo will then take over. That…