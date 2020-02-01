Azeez Helps Granada Beat Espanyol; Return To Winning Ways In LaLiga

Ramon Azeez was in action for Granada who returned to winning ways in the LaLiga following a 2-1 home win against Espanyol on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Azeez was brought on for Roberto Soldado in the 61st minute as Granada came from a goal down to win.

Going into Saturday’s game, Granada had lost their last two league games.

The game was Azeez’s 15th league appearance with two goals this season for Granada.

Raul De Tomas opened scoring for Espanyol when he struck in the 27th minute from the penalty spot.

Granada were back on level terms thanks to Darwin Machis in the 38th minute before Carlos Fernandez scored the winner on 46 minutes.

They are now 10th on 30 points, just four points away from sixth place which is a Europa League qualification spot.

By James Agberebi

