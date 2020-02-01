Breaking: Man United Sign Ighalo On Loan From Shanghai Shenhua

Manchester United have completed the signing of former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season, Completesports.com reports.

Although there is no official announcement yet from United.

Reports has it that the deal to bring Ighalo to Old Trafford contains no option to buy.

Ighalo, who is still in China but is expected to fly to the UK in the next few days, scored 39 goals in 99 matches for Watford between 2014 and 2017.

He then moved to the Chinese Super League, first with Changchun Yatai.

After two seasons he moved to Shanghai Shenhua and has scored 10 times in 19 games.

It is understood there was interest from other Premier League clubs among which include a late bid from Tottenham Hotspur, but Ighalo opted for United.

United accept Ighalo does not fit the club’s policy of trying to sign…