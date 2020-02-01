Crystal Palace Consider Deadline Day Move For Eze

Premier League club Crystal Palace have considered a deadline day move for Queens Park Rangers England-born Nigerian midfielder Ebere Eze, but The Eagles seem unlikely to match the Championship club’s valuation for the talented player, the Evening Standard reports.

The Sun had reported that Eze is valued at £20 million – a hefty fee for a player unproven in the Premier League.

According to The Standard, however Crystal Palace are unlikely to lure Eze across London in the final few hours of the transfer deadline day.

Crystal Palace are also set to miss out on West Ham-bound Jarrod Bowen and manager Roy Hodgson, who was apparently considering his future due to the lack of investment at Selhurst Park, is unlikely to be too thrilled by the way things have turned out this month.

Especially if a £4 million deal for West Brom’s Nathan…