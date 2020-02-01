Suns and Devin Booker will host Thunder At Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Thunder are coming off a 120-100 home win over the Sacramento Kings. Luguentz Dort had a great performance with 23 points (8-of-12 FG) and 5 threes made, even though he has been struggling this season averaging 1 point and no threes made.

The Suns are coming off a 133-104 home win over the Dallas Mavericks. Deandre Ayton contributed 31 points (13-of-15 FG) and 9 rebounds. Ty Jerome contributed 12 points (5-of-8 FG).

Will Devin Booker replicate his monstrous 32 point performance in last games win over the Mavs? The Suns have lost the last matchup between the teams on the road. The Suns have won just 2 games out of their last 5.

Read Also: Suns And Devin Booker Will Host Kings At Talking Stick Resort Arena

The Thunder will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

Suns…