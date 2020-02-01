Enyimba Will Come Stronger After CAFCC Win At Pedro –Anyansi-Agwu

Enyimba chairman, Chief Felix Anyansi- Agwu has exclusively told Completesports.com that his club is going for an outright win against FC SAN Pedro of Ivory Coast in Sunday’s final Group D match of the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Enyimba boss who is also an executive committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) spoke at the departure wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Friday as the People’s Elephant boarded Air Cote D’Ivoire and flew to Abidjan.

Enyimba are second in the group standings and would require at least a draw to go through, but depending on the outcome of the Hassan Union Sportif Agadir of Morocco and Paradou of Algeria clash.

Agadir are already through to the quarter finals and an unlikely 5-0 win for the Algerians might swing the pendulum to their favour.

Anyansi-Agwu, Who has steered the Nigerian champions through to many domestic and continental silverware spoke to Completesports.com with shrewd optimism…