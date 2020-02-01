Ferdinand, Davido Thrill Fans At The Grand Finale Of Guinness Night

Guinness global ambassador, Rio Ferdinand and popular Nigerian music arstite Davido , thrilled fans at the grand finale of the Guinness Night Football campaign at the prestigious Legend Hotel on Friday.

Ferdinand and Davido also took part in a celebrity football match between Team Bold United and and Team Gold Harps.

The fans, who came out in large numbers were in ecstasy later as Davido treated them to different melodious songs.

Celebrity artistes like Sauti Sol of Kenya, Uganda’s Bebe Cool and Cameroon’s Salatiel also entertained the fans with delectable songs.

Over the last four weeks; footballers, fans and spectators alike have joined in the vibe to participate in a series of engaging and immersive night-time soccer events – all powered by Guinness. Football, music, games, experimental meals made with Foreign Extra Stout and…