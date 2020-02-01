Ighalo’s Agent Aneke Reveals How Manchester United Transfer Happened

Odion Ighalo’s agent Atta Aneke thought the striker would not join Manchester United a day before the Nigerian completed his deadline day loan move.

United have signed Ighalo, 30, from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal to offset the loss of Marcus Rashford, sidelined until late March with a double stress fracture to the back.

Former Watford striker Ighalo is represented by the agent Aneke – an associate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s agent Jim Solbakken – and United moved for Ighalo after they ended their fleeting interest in Bournemouth striker Joshua King, formerly a Solbakken client.



Aneke admits he spoke with United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward late in the transfer window but felt on Thursday that United’s interest would come to nought. Late on Friday evening, the MEN and other Manchester-based journalists confirmed United…