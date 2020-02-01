Joshua To Push For Fight With Winner of Wilder vs Fury Rematch

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says the heavyweight champion will push to fight the winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury after his mandatory bout against Kubrat Pulev.

The announcement for the next fight for Joshua is likely to be made in the coming weeks with Pulev expected to be his opponent.

And Hearn told talkSPORT this fight will definitely be in the UK.

He also said they would be taking a keen interest in the WBC heavyweight title fight next month.

“He’s (Joshua) got two mandatories. The first one he has to deal with is Kubrat Pulev. The next one he has to deal with is Oleksandr Usyk.

“It’s a pretty tough year for him, but also we want to see what happens on February 22 with Wilder vs Fury as we want to try and push for that after the Pulev fight as well.

“It looks like end of May or early June for…