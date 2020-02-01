Man United Fans Predict Number Of Goals Ighalo Will Score 

Manchester United fans have given their predictions on how many goals Odion Ighalo will score during his loan move from Shanghai Shenhua, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo completed his loan move to Man United on deadline day transfer.

The former Super Eagles striker is coming in as a short-term replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

The 2019 AFCON bronze and golden boot winner, rejected bids from Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur to Join Man United.

And following his move, some fans, reacted to Teamtalk question on Twitter, on how many goals the 30-year-old will score for the Red Devils.

According to Sean (@EdseanJR) he is confident Ighalo will get double digit for the Reds as he predicted 16 goals.

Oisin Murphy (@oisinmurphy11) was on the high side as he said Ighalo will net eight times.

For Dom Bevan (@Domboyo) he went with Murphy, predicting eight goals as well.

And for Jim Williams (@Jimw13uk) he was…