Neville Reacts To Manchester United’s Deal For Ighalo

Ex Manchester United captain Gary Neville says he is virtually speechless at the club’s late deal for Odion Ighalo.

It was a desperate move from United to bring the striker in, but one which might yet pay off.

United desperately needed a striker after Marcus Rashford got injured, and simply had to sign somebody.

Ighalo has proven Premier League experience and the deal is low risk from United’s perspective.

Neville sent a message out explaining his bemusement at how the situation reached this point, while also adding he hopes the Nigerian is a big success.

“I’ve been trying to find the words to describe what I think about the Ighalo signing . I can’t …

P.S. I’m hoping the lad does brilliantly by the way,”Neville tweeted.

