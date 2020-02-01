Nwakali Sacked By Swedish Club Kalmar FF For Returning Late

Former Nigerian youth international Chidiebere Nwakali’s contract at Swedish club Kalmar FF has been terminated as a result of the midfielder returning late from Christmas break.

His one year stay is over with the club announcing that they have terminated the contract of the 23-year-old who was once on the books of Premier League giants, Manchester City.

Nwakali was sacked for missing pre-season training following a spat with the club over the payment of his flight ticket to return to the club after visiting Nigeria for the Xmas break.



He returned to Sweden last week but Kalmar announced via their sporting director, Jurgen Petersson that they have decided to terminate the remainder of the five-year deal he signed last summer.

”We follow the usual working days and when you do not follow the work, we did what we should do and won’t…