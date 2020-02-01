Olympic Lyon Fail In Bid To Sign Oshoala From Barcelona Ladies

European champions Olympic Lyon have failed in their attempt to sign Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala from Barcelona Ladies, reports Completesports.com.

Lyon sports director flew into Spain to snatch the former striker as a replacement for injured striker Ada Hergeberg but was unable to convince Barcelona to sell the player.

Oshoala scored the only goal for Barcelona in last season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final 4-1 defeat to Lyon.

It would have been a better pay day for Oshoala had the deal gone through.

Oshoala has scored 14 goals in 16 league appearances for Barcelona this season.

She is expected to be in action for the Blaugurana in today’s (Saturday) Liga Iberdola clash against Sevilla.

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES BRONZE MEDAL TRIUMPH. The content of this ebook will propel you above your competition. DOWNLOAD NOW!!!