Oshoala Scores, Kanu Debuts As Barcelona Ladies Beat Sevilla

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala scored for Barcelona Ladies in their 3-0 home win against Sevilla, in the Primera Iberdrola on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala Falcons teammate Uchenna Kanu made her debut for Sevilla after she was brought on in the 62nd minute.

She scored in the 55th minute to make it 2-0 in favour of Barcelona Ladies.

Alexia Putellas put Barcelona Ladies 1-0 up in the 49th minute while Patricia Guijarro made it 3-0 on 73 minutes.

It was Oshoala’s 15th league goal in 17 games so far this season.

Barcelona Ladies remain unbeaten after 18 league games on 50 points while Sevilla are 11th on 18 points.

By James Agberebi

